Scotland fans dare to dream after magnificent win over Spain
- Published
Scotland supporters are basking in the afterglow of a magnificent victory against Spain.
The 2-0 win has everyone from Tartan Army veterans to Hampden novices dreaming of qualification for next year's Euros in Germany.
An unexpectedly comfortable evening came courtesy of two goals from Scott McTominay.
Among those in the raucous Hampden crowd was John Bleasdale, writer for the Famous Tartan Army Magazine.
He was also there to cheer on his eight-year-old son Callum who was one of the mascots.
"It couldn't have been scripted any better," John told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.
"For him to get the opportunity to be a mascot and then for Scotland to produce one of the best performances in many a year it just doesn't get any better than that."
"My phone has been going non-stop saying that he should be a mascot every single game."
He added: "For him to get on the pitch was just magnificent. I was a wee bit jealous of him being on the pitch to be honest."
Hamish Husband of the Tartan Army Association has seen it all as a Scotland fan, having followed the team since the 1960s.
He likened Tuesday's match to the "mass hysteria" produced when Scotland beat France home and away in the qualification campaign for Euro 2008.
"It's been a long time since we've had an experience like that," he told BBC Scotland on Wednesday.
Hamish explained that typically when he speaks to the media about Scotland it has followed "massive failures".
He recalled giving an interview while on the train home from a particularly painful 6-0 defeat to the Netherlands in 2003.
"It was like Bonnie Prince Charlie's army retreating from Culloden," the Tartan Army member said.
"We had these experiences regularly so last night for all the kids and the families it was amazing."
Yet years of heartache have taught him not to get carried away.
Hamish added: "It was a great experience - but we've still to qualify."
Supporters club member Ian Sloan, who regularly attended Scotland games since the 1990s, watched the Spain match with his 11-year-old son Callan.
"My throat is a bit sore today," he told BBC Scotland. "I don't know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn't a 2-0 victory and quite a good performance to go along with it."
While Ian is well-accustomed to disappointment, Callan has only known success. In the six games since his first in 2019, he is yet to see Scotland drop a point or even concede a goal.
"I've been going to Scotland games long enough, I said don't get expectations up too high for Tuesday night," Ian explained.
"Before the game I said this was his run coming to an end. And then after the game all my friends were high-fiving him and fist-bumping him and telling him to get his tickets booked for Germany already."
After a big win like this, many football fans wonder why Scotland internationals are not routinely shown live on a major free-to-air tv channel, like the BBC or STV.
The Euro qualifiers are being screened by Viaplay - a subscription channel with a relatively low profile.
There are a small number of sporting events which must be offered first to a free-to-air channel by law. These include the FA Cup final, the Scottish Cup final and matches in the World Cup and Euro finals.
But other live football depends on the contractual arrangements between broadcasters and sports.
Put simply, some bodies believe their sport benefits most from the money from paid-for television while others believe the exposure they get on a major channel helps attracts wider public interest.
Unless the law changed to ensure any international game featuring a home nation was on the list of protected events, there would seem to be only two ways to routinely put Scotland games live on a free channel.
One would be for the rights holder to take the view that live coverage on a free channel was preferable - but UEFA is unlikely to take this view. The other would be if a free channel made the best financial offer.
But for the BBC there is the question of value-for-money to licence payers. And commercial channels have to think about whether the financial returns are worth it.