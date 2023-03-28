Scotland's papers: History made as Yousaf takes over 'divided' SNP

Scotland's papers: History made as Yousaf takes over 'divided' SNPPublished16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The election of Humza Yousaf as SNP leader, and likely first minister, has been hailed as a "historic day for Scotland" by the Daily Record. The health secretary is set to become "the first person of colour, first Muslim, first person in their 30s and first son of immigrants" to lead the country, the paper notes.Image caption, The National also describes the election of Humza Yousaf as historic. It shows an image of his emotional parents, Muzaffar Yousaf and Shaaista Bhutta, as their son was announced as the contest winner at a press conference at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Mr Yousaf is expected to be voted in as first minister at a Holyrood vote on Tuesday.Image caption, Mr Yousaf's victory followed a "bitter battle" among the SNP candidates, The Herald writes. Political editor Tom Gordon describes the result as a "slow puncture" for the party, as opposed to a potential "car crash" had Finance Secretary Kate Forbes won. He says that outcome would have been a "shock to the party hierarchy". Ms Forbes narrowly lost out by just over 2,000 of the 50,490 votes.Image caption, Mr Yousaf said he felt like the "luckiest man in the world" following his election, but the Scotsman warns he faces an "uphill battle to unite a divided party". The paper says he will be voted in as first minister with the support of the Scottish Greens, who are in government with the SNP.Image caption, The Scottish Sun focuses on the "knife-edge race" between Mr Yousaf and Ms Forbes. The health secretary won with 52% of the votes when second preference votes from former minister Ash Regan - who was eliminated after finishing third - were redistributed. Ms Forbes received 48%.Image caption, Mr Yousaf won out in a "tense" event at Murrayfield, the Daily Star of Scotland reports. It also describes the result as a "historic first".Image caption, Mr Yousaf, who is set to become the country's youngest first minister at the age of 37, has vowed to "dedicate every waking moment" to serving the people of Scotland, Metro writes.Image caption, The new SNP leader is criticised by the Scottish Daily Mail for telling reporters that he will immediately push for an independence referendum after being named first minister. Mr Yousaf has said his government will continue to call for a Section 30 order from Westminster to gain the necessary powers to stage a legally binding referendum.Image caption, The Scottish Conservatives claim Mr Yousaf's comments show the SNP is ignoring the "real priorities" of Scots to "obsess over independence", the Scottish Daily Express reports.Image caption, Mr Yousaf is also set to clash with Westminster over the Scottish government's reforms to gender identification laws, the i reports. Mr Yousaf has said he could challenge the UK government after it blocked the legislation under what is known as a Section 35 order.Image caption, The Telegraph predicts the Scottish government is on a "collision course" with Westminster after Mr Yousaf vowed to put the push for independence into "fifth gear". The paper also says the SNP leadership contest "laid bare the huge divisions" in the party.Image caption, The imminent departure of Nicola Sturgeon will spark a "concerted campaign" by Labour to win over SNP voters, The Times reports. It says opponents will aim to capitalise on Mr Yousaf's "unpopularity" after he was backed as first choice by 34% of SNP members.Image caption, The Courier also leads with Mr Yousaf's feeling that he is the "luckiest man in the world" following his "narrow win" against Ms Forbes.Image caption, Mr Yousaf has promised "no empty soundbites or easy answers" as he aims to tackle a range of issues facing Scotland, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with Mr Yousaf's pledge to be a "first minister for all of Scotland". The Pollok MSP has been told by poverty campaigners that creating a fairer society must be his top priority, the paper reports.Image caption, As well as the SNP leadership election, the Press and Journal leads with a report on concerns over the future of the North Sea energy industry. A combination of windfall taxes, inflation and political "uncertainty" are threatening billions of pounds worth of investment, the paper reports.Image caption, A teenager is facing an attempted murder charge after a 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen on Saturday night, the Evening Express reports.Image caption, A pack of wolves have been put down at a Scottish wildlife park, the Evening Telegraph says. The animals were euthanised following "complications" during an operation on the alpha male wolf. His death sparked "anxious and abnormal" behaviour in four other wolves, Camperdown Wildlife Centre said, leading to them also being put down.