At-risk groups offered spring Covid-19 vaccine booster
- Published
Care home residents are being offered another dose of the Covid vaccine under Scotland's spring booster programme.
The jab is also being offered to over-75s in Scotland from April 11 and anyone aged five and over with a weakened immune system from April 24.
These groups will either receive appointment details through their preferred means of contact or will be sent details of how to book.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has welcomed the roll-out.
Mr Yousaf said: "Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset and vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19. However, the degree of protection offered does fade over time.
"I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available."
The latest programme of boosters comes following advice from The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Vaccinations in England and Wales are to start in early April, with Northern Ireland's rollout from mid-April.