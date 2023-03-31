Your pictures of Scotland: 24-31 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 March.

Jim Yorkston
A little on edge: "A hiker walking close to a snow cornice in the Nevis range," says Jim Yorkston.
John Dyer
High rise: The sun coming up over Motherwell, courtesy of John Dyer.
Karyn McGhee
Pod cast: "I snapped this as I was sitting outside my holiday accommodation on Islay," Karyn McGhee says. "These dolphins came right into the bay - I have never seen dolphins in Scotland before so was very excited. I feel very privileged to have witnessed this. A special memory. It was just amazing."
Alison Carroll
Shot of gold: Two rainbows and offshore vessels off Aberdeen beach, by Alison Carroll.
Iona MacDonald
Fox snooze: "I spotted this lovely visitor having a lazy Sunday afternoon in my back garden in Glasgow," says Iona MacDonald of her fantastic sly photo in Knightswood.
Megan Kirkaldy
Seen but not herd: "Belted Galloway cows enjoying the quiet beach to themselves at Port nam Murrach near Arisaig," says Megan Kirkaldy. "The sun was shining and it almost felt like summer."
Joyce Grieves
Some very pheasant company: "First the squirrel arrived, then we had a tense face-off," says Joyce Grieves at Findo Gask, near Perth. "In the end, the squirrel took a flying kick at the pheasant as it left the arena."
Kevin Agg
Playing it straight: Kevin Agg's impressive road work in Lewis.
Lesley Nicolson
Cub scout: Lesley Nicolson spotted these snow leopards having a cat nap session at Highland Wildlife Park.
Russell MacSorley
Beaky blinder: This stunning image of a black swan was captured by Russell MacSorley at Gartmorn Dam in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.
Steven Pirie
More than a light wind: "High tides at Fraserburgh." says Steven Pirie. "The waves were quite choppy but made for a great view, with the harbour lighthouse visible behind the waves."
Ann Mcgregor
Two heads are better than one: Ann Mcgregor captured this majestic shot of two eagles side by side in the skies above the island of Kerrera, off Oban.
Allen McLaughlin
In plane sight: The world's largest commercial airliner made a return to Glasgow and Allen McLaughlin thought his shot of the Emirates Airbus A380 gave a taste of its size in comparison to the onlooking spectators.
Malcolm Gillies
And another streamlined operation: Malcolm Gillies managed to get this picture of a "beautiful" heron flying along the Forth and Clyde Canal. "I thought it was quite unusual," he says. "Most pictures are of a standing / hunting bird or they show the wings in flight."
Robin Davidson
Choose your own path: "My son Will, two, walking through Pressmennan Wood in East Lothian," says Robin Davidson.
Gillian Thomson
Needing some hair moos: This rather bedraggled Highland cow was spotted by Gillian Thomson and Coco the dog whilst strolling around woodland at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Brain Colston
A swell time: "A bracing walk on a beautiful spring afternoon on St Andrews beach to blow away the winter blues," says Brain Colston.
Shona Alexander
Six pack: Half-a-dozen curlews spotted by Shona Alexander at Ardmillan Bay, Girvan.
Graham Christie
Time for reflection: Loch Tulla taken from the A82 just north of Bridge of Orchy and south of Rannoch Moor, from Graham Christie.
Caroline Smith
Nest and be thankful: "On a beautiful day I was lucky enough to see these shags near Dunbar harbour," says Caroline Smith of her shot of birds building their home.
Gwyneth Jones
Wispful thinking: "Beautiful sunshine with blossom on the trees and an amazing cloud that unfurled like a fern in the sky over Crichton Gardens," says Gwyneth Jones in Dumfries.
Tony Gartshore
A long and windy road: "Monty having to grin and bear it on his way up a very very windy Ben Chonzie, his first munro," says Tony Gartshore.
Joyce Grieves
High standards: "This shot was taken from Easthaven near Carnoustie," says Joyce Grieves. "It was such a gloriously sunny day and the visibility was excellent. Taken with my drone before a picnic lunch on the beach. Just bliss."
Eric Niven
Nuts about you: "It was nice to see this very small red squirrel at Morton Lochs when I was cycling past," says Eric Niven.
Brian Taggart
Island living: "This is 'The Wee Hoose' that I came across as I travelled through Lairg in Sutherland," says Brian Taggart.
Hazel Thomson
Puffin out its chest: "A lovely silhouette stood on top of a washing line pole at the little village of Pennan," says Hazel Thomson.
Jack Smilie
Little head turner: "This was taken by my son Jack, ten, of a Tawny owl when we were out for a walk along the Bridge of Don in Aberdeen, says Christopher Smillie.
Stephen Glen
Remember your trunks: "Kirsty walking Tala the springador between impressive log piles beside Ben Ledi," says Stephen Glen. "There was a lovely pine smell in the sunshine."
Ronnie Dukes
Small wonder: "I was cycling and at Loch Long, on the hillside, I was amused to see Snow White and the dwarves," says Ronnie Dukes. "It looked as if they had stopped working and were getting ready for a picnic."
Colin Davidson
Mountain face: "I travelled up from Bournemouth, wild camped near Linn of Dee, and was rewarded with a magical day," says Colin Davidson. " Myself and Dougie, a two-year-old labradoodle, did a 14-mile round trip to Corrour Bothy, then up the Devil's Point."
Faye McSpurren
Peak viewing: A perfect shot location in Arran "as advised from some locals on the ferry over", says Faye McSpurren.
Stuart McMillan
Trainbows: "This double rainbow at the Forth Rail Bridge photo made it worth getting caught in the rain after a walk with my wife and my son's dog Hank in South Queensferry," says Stuart McMillan.
Martyn Rayner
Why the long face? "Here’s looking at you," says Martyn Rayner. "An different viewpoint of the Kelpies."
Jane Sayliss
Fringe benefits: "A lovely Highland cow," says Jane Sayliss. "I came across it whilst out for a walk in Achgarve, Wester Ross. The most splendid horns."
Douglas Currie
Cygnet ring? "My wife and I spent part of Mothers Day at Loch of the Lowes," says Douglas Currie of this beak shot. "The loch was very calm and I saw this swan with its head under the water and when it came up I took this picture."
Graham Nicolson
Green screen: "The Mirrie Dancers above Lerwick," says Graham Nicolson of the Northern Lights. "Very unusual to be able to see them from the town - folk said that you could actually hear them crackling."
Callum Malone
Bright idea: Reflections from the fair in Dumfries, by Callum Malone
Jamie Ballantine
Some down time: "Sunset on the West Highland Way," says Jamie Ballantine. "You can't beat the feeling of being catapulted into spring. A lone Scots pine and Dumgoyne in the distance."
Julie Odell
Watch dog: "Night-time whizz up to Blackford Hill in Edinburgh with my hubbie and dog Tilly for some aurora hunting," says Julie Odell. "Sadly it was too cloudy and too much light pollution as well to see anything, but was still fun to be up there."
Kate Buchanan
Feeling chipper: "Watching the sunset on the beach," says Kate Buchanan while tucking into a takeaway as the day drew to a beautiful conclusion.

