Visitors check out new Tartan exhibition at V&A Dundee
Tartan, the first major exhibition in Scotland for 30 years to focus solely on the iconic textile and pattern, has opened at Dundee's V&A Museum.
The show, which runs until January, features more than 300 objects including items from the worlds of fashion, architecture, graphic design, film, performance and art.
The exhibition also includes a scrap of fabric found in a Highland peat bog which is likely to be the oldest tartan ever discovered in Scotland.
