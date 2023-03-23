Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'slated' and Johnson grilled by MPs

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'slated' and Johnson grilled by MPsPublished8 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, EPAImage caption, A report into the contract for two ferries that have mired the Scottish government in controversy and Boris Johnson's grilling by MPs over the partygate scandal dominate the front pages. The Scotsman reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is singled out in the ferry report and the Scottish government badly let down the public with fundamental failures for transparency, governance and accountability.Image caption, The Herald says that Nicola Sturgeon contributed to the ferries scandal by prematurely announcing the preferred bidder before a deal was secured, according to the Public Audit Committee. Other bidders stepped down after Ferguson Marine Engineering was named, despite fraught negotiations being still in process,Image caption, Island communities and taxpayers were "badly let down" by many of those involved in the ferries project, the Press and Journal writes. It says the Public Audit Committee is the most comprehensive account so far into the "troubled" programme to build Glen Sannox and the unnamed Hull 802.Image caption, Boris Johnson's three-hour grilling from MPs over whether he lied about Partygate makes the lead for several papers. The National says the former prime minister's mask has slipped, and quotes an SNP MP as saying the hearing was "excruciating".Image caption, The Daily Record also leads with the partygate story, saying Johnson was "brazen" about boosting morale at No 10 with booze-ups after difficult days.Image caption, The Metro describes the former prime minister as growing increasingly bad-tempered during his exchanges with the seven-strong panel, even snapping at one point: "You don't know what you're saying."Image caption, Mr Johnson is described as "defiant" by the Daily Telegraph, which focuses on the ex-PM's attack on the "complete nonsense" partygate inquiry and his hints that he could refuse to accept the inquiry's verdict if it finds he misled MPs.Image caption, The Times reports that the former PM is fighting for his future after MPs criticised his "flimsy" evidence and suggested he had broken his own pandemic rules. It says Johnson indicated he would refuse to accept the findings of the committee if it chose to sanction him.Image caption, The Express reports that Boris Johnson insisted "hand on heart" that he had not lied to MPs in the House of Commons and he took full responsibility for what happened on his watch.Image caption, The i says My Johnson's political future is in peril following his angry clashes with the panel as committee members believe they have found holes in his defence. The paper reminds readers he faces possible suspension from the House of Commons.Image caption, Labour MP Harriet Harman, who chairs the committee, is pictured alongside Johnson in the Daily Mail, which says her "face was thunder".Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News carries a picture of the ship that fell from its holdings in a dry dock in Leith with the headline Drama at the Docks. It reports that 21 people were taken to hospital after the incident in high winds on Wednesday morning.Image caption, Staff were saved from disaster when the 3,000 tonne US Navy research vessel toppled, the Scottish Sun reports. It quotes one witness as saying it was a "miracle more weren't seriously hurt".Image caption, The Courier also uses a picture of the Petrel leaning on the side of the dry dock, but it leads with a story about the boss of Centrica, which owns British Gas, getting a £4.5m pay package. Fife-born Chris O'Shea had his pay increased five-fold after the energy company's profit's soared last year.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on calls for an "army of volunteers" to pull together to save Aberdeen's Union Street.Image caption, Anger over the "brazen" theft of a dog from a garden makes the lead for the Evening Telegraph.Related Internet LinksEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.