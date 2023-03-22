Sturgeon issues apology over forced adoption
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has issued a "sincere, heartfelt and unreserved" apology to people affected by the practice of forced adoption.
Thousands of unmarried women in Scotland were forced to give up their babies for adoption in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
The first minister told Holyrood it was time to "acknowledge the terrible wrongs that have been done".
She said: "What happened to these women is almost impossible to comprehend."
Some children forcibly removed from their parents as a result of forced adoption were abused, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.
She added: "It is important to say very clearly that many of them went to loving homes - acknowledging these injustices should never be seen as a rejection of the deep bonds that people share with adopted families.
"Nothing can ever invalidate the love that these families have for one another. But it is also clear that many of those affected - far too many - had a very, very different experience.
"We know some will always have lacked a sense of belonging, some may have suffered mistreatment or abuse."
Addressing MSPs in the Holyrood chamber as victims and campaigners watched on from the public gallery, Ms Sturgeon said forced adoption "is a level of injustice which is hard now for us to comprehend" and was caused by a society that treated women as "second class citizens".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.