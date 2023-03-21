Cricket Scotland criticised over 'progress' claims
An anti-racism group has criticised Cricket Scotland following the organisation's latest update on new measures to tackle racism.
A report released last year found the leadership and governance of Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist.
Cricket Scotland announced the creation of a special advisory board and said progress was being made.
This claims has been rejected by anti-racism organisation, Running Out Racism.
"To say they have significantly upgraded our approach to EDI (equality, diversion and inclusion) is unsubstantiated nonsense," a statement said.
"To cite the EDI working group as an achievement is frankly embarrassing.
"They continue to ignore the very people who have been ignored for so long.
"At the first meeting in January, formed after five months of faffing around, some members of the group raised significant concerns around the intent of the governing body to meaningfully engage with people who have expertise in this area."
In his six-month update, Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra said he expected the progress being made by the organisation to lead to the lifting of special measures imposed by funding body Sportscotland.
A total of 448 examples of racism and discrimination were identified within the Scottish game by the Change the Boundaries report published in October, but Luthra is confident special measures will soon be lifted.
"We will deliver the recommendations to a high standard and beyond," he said.
"Our current trajectory means that we will exit special measures by October 31 and ensure Cricket Scotland continues its work towards becoming the most inclusive sport in the country over the long term."
'Cultural change'
But Sportscotland responded by reminding Cricket Scotland that they will ultimately make that call.
"We welcome the progress that has been made to date but we are clear that only by engaging in real and meaningful consultation will cultural change be delivered within the sport, " a spokesperson said.
"The final decision on whether Cricket Scotland exits special measures will be taken by Sportscotland and will be dependent on all recommendations from the Changing The Boundaries report being met in full."
Cricket Scotland is also looking for a new chief executive after it was announced Gordon Arthur would be stepping down in April, for personal reasons.