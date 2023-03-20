Nursing union accepts Scottish government pay offer
Published
Members of the Royal College of Nursing have voted to accept a new pay offer from the Scottish government.
The union had recommended its members back the deal which would see a 6.5% increase from April, coupled with a promise of other changes.
The RCN said a narrow majority voted for the proposal which ends the immediate threat of strike action.
Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, said: "Our members voted for strike action with a heavy heart.
"Their commitment to standing up for patients and their profession brought the Scottish government back to the table. "Members have narrowly voted to accept this offer but the Scottish government must be under no illusion, much more is required for nursing staff to feel valued and to ensure Scotland has the nursing workforce it needs."
The Scottish government previously said the new offer would make Scotland's NHS staff by far the best paid in the UK.
