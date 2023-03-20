Scotland's papers: SNP in 'mess' over leadership contest

Scotland's papers: SNP in 'mess' over leadership contestPublished40 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with comments from SNP President, Michael Russell who said the SNP leadership contest has gone "spectacularly wrong" in recent weeksImage caption, Michael Russell blaming social media for the SNP's recent problems has been called "laughable" reports the Scottish Daily ExpressImage caption, Metro also leads with the fallout from Peter Murrell's resignation, saying replacement Mike Russell has promised to clear up the messImage caption, Mike Russell's comments also make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail who report he was not aware of falling membership numbersImage caption, The Daily Record leads with calls from former head of media for the SNP Fergus Mutch, who said a new ballot is needed in the leadership raceImage caption, The Herald reports on Mike Russell's comments but leads with an exclusive on the wait for care home refunds in ScotlandRelated Internet LinksEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.