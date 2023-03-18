SNP chief executive Peter Murrell resigns over membership row
The SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned with immediate effect in a row over party membership.
Mr Murrell, who is married to outgoing party leader Nicola Sturgeon, said he had become a distraction to the leadership campaign.
The party has been forced to confirm a large drop in its membership numbers, which it had previously denied.
Two leadership candidates have also questioned the independence of the election process.
On Friday, the SNP's head of media at Holyrood, Murray Foote, resigned, saying there were "serious issues" with statements he had issued in "good faith" on behalf of party headquarters.
The BBC earlier learned that Mr Murrell was likely to face a vote of no confidence by the major of members on the National Executive Committee if he did not stand down.
Mr Murrell has been chief executive of the SNP since 2000 and married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.
In his resignation statement he said: "Responsibility for the SNP's responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive.
"While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome.
"I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect."
Loan to SNP
He said he had not planned to step down until after the leadership contest but recognised that he had become "a distraction from the campaign".
"I have concluded that I should stand down now, so the party can focus fully on issues about Scotland's future," he said.
He added that he had no role in the running of the election contest.
"I have worked for independence all my life and will continue to do so, albeit in a different capacity, until it is achieved - and I do firmly believe that independence is now closer than ever," he said.
Questions have mounted over a loan of more than £100,000 that Mr Murrell gave to the party in June 2021 to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election.
In recent months, Ms Sturgeon was repeatedly asked about the origin of finances used by her husband but said the funds were entirely his own and she could not recall when she first learned of it.
The SNP has also been under investigation over the past 18 months after questions were raised about the fate of £600,000 that was raised from supporters in 2017 for the purposes of a future referendum campaign.
An SNP spokesman said the loan was a "personal contribution made by the chief executive to assist with cash flow after the Holyrood election".