SNP's media chief resigns over membership dispute
- Published
The SNP's media chief has resigned in a row over the party's membership numbers - after it denied the figure had dropped by 30,000.
Murray Foote had described press reports last month as "inaccurate" and "drivel".
The SNP confirmed yesterday that membership had fallen to 72,186.
Mr Foote said he had issued agreed party responses to the media which had "created a serious impediment" to his role.
SNP leadership candidates Ash Regan and Kate Forbes this week demanded to know how many members were eligible to vote in a row over the integrity of the contest.
The party initially refused to do so, then confirmed there was a drop of 32,000 since December 2021.
Last month the Sunday Mail - where Mr Foote was formerly editor in chief - reported the SNP had lost 30,000 members, which the party said was "not just wrong, it's wrong by about 30,000".
Mr Foote tweeted: "Acting in good faith and as a courtesy to colleagues at party HQ, I issued agreed party responses to media inquiries regarding membership.
"It has subsequently become apparent there are serious issues with these responses.
"Consequently, I concluded this created a serous impediment to my role and I resigned my position with the SNP group at Holyrood."
A spokesperson for the SNP said: "We are disappointed and saddened that Murray felt the need to take this decision.
"He has been a great colleague over the past few years, and we wish well him for whatever he decides to do next."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.