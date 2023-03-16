SNP leader candidates call for 'robust' audit of vote system
- Published
Two of the three candidates vying to be leader of the SNP want an independent auditor to oversee the leadership vote.
Kate Forbes' campaign manager, MSP Michelle Thomson, said concerns had been raised about the integrity of the ballot process.
Ash Regan's spokesman said an auditor would give reassurance to party members and the public.
The SNP is expected to release its membership figures on Thursday after demands from all three in the contest.
It previously said it would only give the numbers when the result of the vote was announced.
The SNP has been approached for comment.
On Thursday Ash Regan called for transparency in an open letter, also written on behalf of Kate Forbes, to SNP chief executive officer Peter Murrell.
Humza Yousaf's team said he had "sought assurances" figures would be released.
Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was urged to clarify "paid-up" party member numbers, and the number of digital and postal voting papers that had been released.
'SNP ultimately accountable'
Ms Thomson later said some concerns that had been raised were "based on hearsay or are from bad faith actors", however, others had been expressed by longstanding party members.
She said she had written two letters to the party's national secretary but had not yet had a response.
Ms Thomson explained in a statement: "There seems to be a perception that the third party company operating the ballot process is a) independent and b) are responsible for the entire process.
"This is not the case - they are simply a company contracted by the SNP to provide services to their client's specification. This is entirely different.
"The SNP themselves remain ultimately accountable and responsible for many of the processes, oversight and ultimate integrity of the ballot."
Ms Thomson said the fact that questions were being asked could only further undermine trust in headquarters.
"This is not a position I wish to see," she said. "We all agree that the party must unify around any newly elected leader.
"I have asked that the SNP appoint a robust, experienced, third-party auditor of both the ballot processes and the eventual tally of the vote. This third party must have full oversight of all membership numbers, data and processes.
"This should be done without delay."
Ms Regan's adviser Kirk Torrance tweeted that that auditors were needed "now" in light of "unanswered questions".
He added: "Independent auditors will give reassurance to the SNP members and the general public that this ballot is conducted properly. This should have been the case from the outset."
However, SNP MP Gavin Newlands dismissed the statement by Ms Thomson, tweeting that he could not believe "this Trumpian nonsense has now hit my own party".
He insisted the vote was being carried out by "a highly regarded and independent third party".
Numbers to be published
The BBC understands the party's ruling body - the national executive committee - is to have a special meeting on Thursday to consider the issue and senior SNP sources are confident publication will be brought forward.
Earlier in the campaign, the party's national executive committee was at the centre of a row over blocking media access to party hustings events for the leadership contest - a decision that was also reversed.
An SNP spokesperson previously told BBC Scotland that the candidates had been told "responsibility for the leadership election does not rest with any member of staff".
Throughout the campaign, the SNP has refused to confirm how many members were in the party.
Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told BBC Scotland on Tuesday he had "no idea", adding: "I think the last time I heard it was about 100,000."
What is known about SNP membership?
The SNP said its membership had reached 125,000 by 2019, but the Electoral Commission put the figure at 104,000 two years later.
The Mail on Sunday reported that Southampton-based polling firm Mi-Voice, which is overseeing the leadership vote, had been given the names of just 78,000 members by the SNP.
The ballot to find a replacement for Ms Sturgeon, which uses the single transferable vote system, opened on Monday with the winner to be announced on 27 March.