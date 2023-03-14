Scotland's papers: Private healthcare warning and SNP 'civil war'Published4 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Patients using private healthcare in Scotland are being charged up to £250 for 15-minute appointments with GPs, a report in the Herald says. Unions told the paper that an NHS staffing crisis, lengthy waiting times and underfunding had led to the rise of "unpleasant profiteers" who have been accused of "prioritising profit over care". The investigation found some of the health firms have Labour and Tory politicians among their shareholders and directors.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former minister Ash Regan again took aim at each other's record in government at a televised debate on Monday. The Scottish Tories say none of the trio have demonstrated they are suitable to be the next first minister, the paper reports.

As well as covering the latest leadership debate, the National focuses on Ms Sturgeon's retort to Labour over Scotland's taxation system. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves had claimed higher rates north of the border are a result of the SNP "mishandling the economy". The first minister said the tax rates were about redistributing wealth, a policy she said Labour "once backed".

Edinburgh's renowned festivals will benefit from an £8.6bn funding boost from the UK government's Spring Budget, according to the Scotsman. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to reveal his spending plan in the Commons on Wednesday.

Investigators are hoping to exhume the body of a Scottish schoolgirl murdered more than 40 years ago in a bid to identify her killer, the Daily Record reports. Pamela Hastie, aged 16, was attacked while walking home from school in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in 1981. The paper says her grave has been examined to determine whether exhumation would be possible.

Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, and its chairman Richard Sharp are under "mounting political pressure" over the Gary Lineker row, according to the i. The paper says Downing Street has refused to confirm that it has confidence in the corporation's leadership, while Labour has branded the situation a "complete mess".

Metro suggests it is "time for a Sharp exit". The paper reports that Mr Davie has apologised for "grey areas" in the BBC's guidelines and that Mr Sharp has been accused of being "missing in action" during the crisis.

The outcome of the row, which will see Lineker reinstated, is a "slap in the face for BBC licence payers", according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says bosses have been accused of "capitulation" for letting Lineker back on air without further punishment.

The Daily Star of Scotland says the experience has been "humiliating" for "cry baby" Conservative MPs and the "once-mighty" BBC.

The Times reports that the UK, US, and Australia have agreed to build a "world-leading" generation of nuclear-powered submarines as part of a 20-year defence partnership. It says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned that the years of growing global security are over and that Britain needs to boost its defence capability.

The Telegraph says the chancellor is preparing to raise the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than £500,000 as part of measures to dissuade people from taking early retirement. The paper quotes think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, calling the current £1m limit the biggest "impediment" to remaining in the workforce for those affected.

The Scottish Sun leads with the news that former pop star and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter has been returned to jail after the paper reported that he had been filmed discussing accessing the dark web while using a smartphone.

"Outraged" Glaswegians say their street has been turned into a "dumping ground" by removal companies who are using it to get rid of waste. The Glasgow Times reports residents in Easterhouse have endured months of "relentless fly-tipping".

The final hurdle has been cleared in a project to transform Edinburgh's old Royal High on Calton Hill into Scotland's National Centre of Music. The £55m project is being funded by American arts philanthropist Carol Grigor, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.

Councillors in Aberdeen have unveiled proposals to upgrade the city's transport links, the Press and Journal reports. Among the options being considered is a project to create 23 miles of cycling routes in the city.

The potential closure of Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre would leave local children without anywhere to learn how to swim, parents have warned. The Courier says Live Active Leisure is set to make a decision this week.

The Evening Telegraph leads with the a report on a man who attacked his partner with a screwdriver during a "terrifying" assault in Dundee.