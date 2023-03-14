Scotland's papers: Private healthcare warning and SNP 'civil war'

Image caption,

Patients using private healthcare in Scotland are being charged up to £250 for 15-minute appointments with GPs, a report in the Herald says. Unions told the paper that an NHS staffing crisis, lengthy waiting times and underfunding had led to the rise of "unpleasant profiteers" who have been accused of "prioritising profit over care". The investigation found some of the health firms have Labour and Tory politicians among their shareholders and directors.