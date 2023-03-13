Scotland's papers: Yousaf open to snap poll and Lineker expected back

Image caption,

Many of Monday's papers continue to focus on the impartiality row between the BBC and Gary Lineker, following a disruptive weekend to TV football coverage at the broadcaster. The i reports that Lineker is set to be reinstated on Match of the Day next week and the BBC's director general is set to announce a review of rules for presenters on use of social media. The paper also reports on growing pressure on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign.