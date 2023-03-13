Scotland's papers: Yousaf open to snap poll and Lineker expected back

Scotland's papers: Yousaf open to snap poll and Lineker expected backPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As voting begins in the SNP leadership contest, candidate Humza Yousaf has said he would consider a snap Holyrood election "to test the popular will, when we believe we have that consistent majority support for independence". The health secretary said nothing should be taken off the table in the campaign for independence, the Scotsman reports.Image caption, Mr Yousaf, who is competing against Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former minister Ash Regan, said he would be willing to "use any means necessary that is within a legal framework" to achieve independence, the Scottish Daily Express reports. A "consistent majority for independence" would need to be established before a snap election was held, the health secretary said.Image caption, The Metro also leads on the battle to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader. Mr Yousaf said a snap poll would be used to "test the popular will" on independence.Image caption, Mr Yousaf has rejected a call from a party colleague to ease off on the campaign for independence. SNP minister Ben Macpherson, who is backing the health secretary in the contest, suggested Scotland is "not yet ready to leave the Union for good", the National reports. Mr Yousaf said he will "never put independence on the backburner".Image caption, The Herald reports that Ms Forbes is the most popular candidate to become first minister among Scottish voters. The paper also leads on a special investigation on Scotland's GPs, some of whom say they are having to work at "unsafe levels" amid a surge in demand for their services.Image caption, Many of Monday's papers continue to focus on the impartiality row between the BBC and Gary Lineker, following a disruptive weekend to TV football coverage at the broadcaster. The i reports that Lineker is set to be reinstated on Match of the Day next week and the BBC's director general is set to announce a review of rules for presenters on use of social media. The paper also reports on growing pressure on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Lineker is "set to return as BBC bosses back down". In another report on its front page, the paper focuses on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement of a £5bn increase in military spending to strengthen the UK's national defences and curb threat from Russia and China.Image caption, Echoing the other reports, the Times' lead story encompasses the latest development in the row between Gary Lineker and the BBC, saying the corporation is seeking a "truce". It also goes on to report on the prime minister's updated diplomatic and defence strategy, adding that he has unveiled plans to deal with the "epoch-defining challenges" of China.Image caption, "Lineker back on box" is the Sun's headline, as the paper reports that BBC bosses "are due to reveal a deal that will let tweet-row star back" on Match of the Day.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Mail reports there have been 26 overdoses involving patients on Scotland's Enhanced Drug Treatment Service. The scheme, the first of its kind in the country, gives out pharmaceutical grade heroin to people with the most severe, long-standing and complex addictions.Image caption, A man has been dubbed "the worst father in Scotland" after using benefit funds meant for baby milk to buy alcohol and cigarettes, the Daily Record reports. Gary Meikle appeared before a sheriff in Kilmarnock after walking out on his family, the paper says.Image caption, "White Easter" is the Daily Star's headline, as the paper reports on a new Polar blast, which may lead to snow as late as Easter.Image caption, Heavyweight SNP figures are backing Mr Yousaf in the leadership contest, the Courier reports. Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Westminster leader Stephen Flynn have announced their support for the health secretary.Image caption, Highland councillors have issued a joint motion which "deplores" delays to dualling the A9, the Press and Journal says. It comes after Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth warned the new 2025 target was "unachievable".Image caption, The Evening Express leads on a 16-year-old running a £50,000 drug "warehouse" in his family home.Image caption, Workers at a Glasgow bar have lodged a formal grievance over health and safety concerns, the Glasgow Times writes. Staff at 13th Note in Merchant City claim they have been "pushed to breaking point".Image caption, The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is hearing from an increasing number of former school pupils in Edinburgh. The inquiry will examine alleged abuse in boarding schools when it resumes in August, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the report on a "TikTok trio" leading police on a high-speed chase. The driver slammed into a pursuing police car while passengers filmed the chase for social media, a court has heard.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.