Lineker row hits BBC Scotland sports output for second day
- Published
BBC Scotland has made changes to its sports coverage for a second day amid the ongoing row over Gary Lineker.
Live commentary will be provided for key fixtures, but without presenters or analysis.
Lineker was suspended from his Match of Day role after tweeting about the UK government's new asylum policy, prompting a row over BBC impartiality.
Many UK-wide sports programme have been hit by an impromptu boycott by presenters in support of Lineker.
Off the Ball is on air on Radio Scotland from 12:00 followed by live Sportsound commentary of Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter final tie against Raith Rovers at 13:00.
From 15:00 the focus will switch to Edinburgh for Scotland's Six Nations clash against Ireland.
However, coverage of both matches will not feature a presenter or any pundits.
Meanwhile, Sportscene will air at 22:45 on BBC One with an "amended format".
A BBC Scotland statement said: "We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.
"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."