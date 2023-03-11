Match of the Day mutiny and Yousaf campaign abuse

Match of the Day mutiny and Yousaf campaign abusePublished24 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of Saturday's front pages report on Gary Lineker being told to step back from presenting duties by the BBC over his criticism of language used on the government's new asylum policy. The Scottish Sun says the programme is "in crisis" after pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer walked out in "solidarity" with the former England striker.Image caption, The i also reports on Lineker's Match of the Day co-stars deciding to walk-out of Saturday's show. The paper says the corporation's political independence has been called into question by its response, after the ex-footballer refused to withdraw tweets criticising the UK government.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the BBC is "facing a backlash" over its decision. The paper reports it "plunged the broadcaster into its latest crisis", as critics contrast his treatment with that of BBC chairman Richard Sharp, who came under fire for his involvement in an £800,000 loan arrangement for Boris Johnson.Image caption, "Mutiny of the Day" says the Times, as it reports on the BBC being "thrown into a crisis". The paper goes on to picture Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron after a bilateral summit on Friday where the UK agreed to give France almost £500m over three years to help stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.Image caption, Humza Yousaf has told how he was forced to call in police in the early days of his SNP leadership campaign because of alleged threats and abuse, reports the Scotsman. Mr Yousaf, who is one of three candidates vying to become the next first minister, said he worried about the impact of such incidents on his children. Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with reports of abusive and threatening behaviour last month.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a call from SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan for an independent observer to ensure the vote is "above board". The paper reports the former community safety minister has also called for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell to stand down as the party's chief executive over as she believes his position over "conflicts of interest". It is understood the SNP's national secretary is responsible for running the election rather than Mr Murrell.Image caption, The National leads with a new poll which it says puts Yes four points in front. The paper says the survey "blows away" Unionist claims that support for independence hangs on Nicola Sturgeon staying on as first minister. Its front page also features criticism of the BBC's decision to ask Gary Lineker to step back from presenting Match of the Day, which Ms Sturgeon described as "indefensible".Image caption, Scottish football authorities have been accused of sitting back amid what the Daily Record says is a looming "pyro crisis". The paper reports fears have been raised that fans could "suffer catastrophic phosphorous burns or worse" if nothing is done to stop the use of fireworks and flares in stadiums.Image caption, Scotland's free bus travel scheme is fuelling a "rise in disorder", according to the Herald. The paper says bus operators across the country have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour since the flagship scheme allowing under-22s to travel for free was launched.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph focuses on fly-tipping and features a picture of a rubbish strewn beauty spot in Dundee. The paper also carries a report on SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf calling in police officers over racial abuse.Image caption, The Courier leads with the decision by members of Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, to accept a pay deal to end long-running school strikes. Teachers will receive a 7% pay rise backdated to last April, a further 5% next month and 2% in JanuaryImage caption, The Evening Express leads with the evacuation of high school in Aberdeen after a blaze which police are treating as deliberate.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on the announcement that Prince Edward will succeed his late father as Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Phillip held the title for more than 70 years before his death in April 2021.Image caption, The Press and Journal tells how a Church of Scotland minister survived a "horror paragliding accident" in the French Alps. Rev Frank Gibbons broke a leg, his pelvis, his collarbone and a couple of ribs last year but is now set to return to the pulpit after six months of recovery.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.