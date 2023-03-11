Match of the Day mutiny and Yousaf campaign abuse

Image caption,

Humza Yousaf has told how he was forced to call in police in the early days of his SNP leadership campaign because of alleged threats and abuse, reports the Scotsman. Mr Yousaf, who is one of three candidates vying to become the next first minister, said he worried about the impact of such incidents on his children. Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with reports of abusive and threatening behaviour last month.