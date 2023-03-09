Woman sexually assaulted on Scotrail train
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.
The woman was approached by two men on the 13:14 service between Airdrie and Balloch on Wednesday 1 March.
At about 13:40 one of the men sexually assaulted her.
The man - described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s and speaking with a foreign accent - left the train at Singer railway station in West Dunbartonshire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police.
