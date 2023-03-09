Teacher strikes: SSTA members vote to accept pay deal
- Published
Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) have voted overwhelmingly to accept the latest pay offer from council leaders.
The SSTA and other teaching unions have been engaged in a year-long industrial dispute with councils and the Scottish government.
The pay proposal involves a 7% rise backdated to last April, a further 5% this April and another 2% in January.
The SSTA said members backed the deal in a ballot which closed on Thursday.
Most teachers would see their salaries rise by £5,200 in April if the offer is accepted, according to the Scottish government.
The SSTA paused strike action in February after members voted marginally in favour of a previous pay offer.
However, it was rejected by the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, which includes the Scottish government, local authority body Cosla and the EIS and NASUWT unions.
Following the latest pay offer, the EIS, Scotland's largest teaching union, paused strike action and recommended that members accept.
The union said future regional strikes - 20-day wave of rolling strikes beginning on 13 March - will depend on the outcome of the week-long ballot which runs until Friday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.