Freeze continues with more snow and ice warnings
- Published
More warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland after the Highlands saw the lowest March temperature in the UK since 2010.
One Met Office alert covers northern parts of Scotland from 18:00 on Wednesday to 10:00 on Thursday.
Another yellow "be aware" warning stretches down the east coast from Edinburgh into the Borders from 17:00 on Wednesday to 07:00 on Thursday.
A final snow warning covers southern Scotland from Thursday into Friday.
It comes after an Arctic blast saw temperatures drop across the country with school closures in Shetland, Aberdeenshire and Highland.
The Met Office warned further snow and ice could cause travel disruption across the country into Friday, warning rural communities could be cut off.
It said significant accumulations were possible over the hills of northern England and southern Scotland.
In those areas up to 15cm (6in) of snow is expected quite widely with a chance of more significant amounts.
However, the majority of areas covered by the warnings are not forecast to receive such levels.
The first alert begins at 17:00 on Wednesday until 07:00 on Thursday and covers Fife, East Lothian, Midlothian, Edinburgh and the Borders.
Up to 5cm (2in) of snow is expected with icy stretches also likely to form.
Also overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, snow and hail showers are expected in the north of country.
Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland as well as the Orkney and Shetland Islands are among the areas covered.
Finally, parts of central and north east Scotland have been removed from a snow warning from Thursday into Friday.
It still covers most of the central belt and the south of the country.