Scotland's papers: SNP rivals 'go on attack' and alcohol bill warning

Scotland's papers: SNP rivals 'go on attack' and alcohol bill warningPublished17 minutes ago

Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the first TV debate between the three candidates vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader. Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan clashed over independence and gender recognition reforms on Tuesday night.Image caption, Industry bosses have warned against the cost of the SNP's alcohol advertising plans, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The SNP wants to address Scotland's "troubled relationships with alcohol" by restricting alcohol adverts, the paper reports, but the Scottish Retail Consortium has warned of excessive costs to businesses.Image caption, The Times leads with the fallout over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to deport people arriving in the UK via small boats crossing the English Channel. He said introducing new laws is the only way to address the issue.Image caption, In the Herald, experts have warned of bus routes being axed and ticket prices increasing due to less government support. It says that the end of Covid recovery support, as well as high inflation rates, means that some bus services could be cut, including McGill's Buses.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that a ferry under delayed construction may not set sail next year. Hull 802 has been a work in progress since 2015.Image caption, Fringe venue operator Assembly has been left nearly £1.5m out of pocket due to the financial collapse of the organisers of Coventry's UK City of Culture celebration, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with reports of teenagers on TikTok making cocktails with drugs, alcohol and fizzy drinks. Chemists have warned against the dangerous social media trend.Image caption, In the Daily Record, nurses have spoken out about their financial and health struggles after catching Covid. The paper interviewed people who can no longer work after being diagnosed with long Covid and who have to deal with debilitating symptoms from the illness.Image caption, Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has faced backlash after comparing the UK government's asylum policy to "Germany in the 1930s", reports the Daily Telegraph. The BBC has said it will speak to the football show host about his comments.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with concerns around local government finances in Aberdeenshire. It says council chiefs are hoping inflation will ease throughout the year so the value of spending plans can be protected. Councillors are set to vote on the proposals on Thursday.Image caption, Footage has emerged of a schoolgirl being kicked in the head at Kirkcaldy High School while a bystander yells encouragement to the attacker, according to The Courier. The paper says it is believed that the pupil was taken to Victoria Hospital following the attack.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a teenager starting a flat fire in Fraserburgh that was so severe it melted radiators.Image caption, The National reports on a Scottish economist calling for alternative GERS figures after he concluded that an independent Scotland could access surplus funds. He found a similar fiscal gap when investigating the potential for an independent Wales, arguing that the country would have a smaller deficit than current estimates suggest.Image caption, A Broughty Ferry man is awaiting sentencing for downloading and possessing child abuse images, according to the Evening Telegraph. At a hearing on Tuesday, he admitted to having more child abuse images which were found during a bail check of his home.Image caption, The i leads with environment agencies relying on water firms to self-report their pollution. It says prosecution of such polluters has fallen drastically from 768 a year to just 17.Image caption, A court has heard that a nine-year-old girl was allegedly shot and killed by gunman Thomas Cashman in her Liverpool home seconds after she called for her mum, reports the Metro.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads the European Space Agency's Jupiter Ice Moons Explorer blasting off from South America in April. It will perform fly-bys of Jupiter's moons and orbit one moon, Ganymede, for a year.