Ex-teacher accused of abuse is named as Iain Wares after ban lifted
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has lifted an order protecting the identity of a retired teacher accused of abusing pupils at two Edinburgh schools.
Iain Wares is fighting extradition from South Africa to Scotland, where he faces charges relating to his time teaching at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy in the 1960s and 70s.
The 83-year-old had previously only been referred to by a pseudonym.
This was to comply with a restriction order made by the abuse inquiry.
Restriction orders relate to the identification of alleged abusers who feature in evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.
Responding to a challenge by a number media organisations, including BBC Scotland, Lady Smith ruled that evidence from the inquiry identifying Iain Wares can now be published.
Redactions of Mr Wares' name have been removed from the official transcripts.
BBC presenter Nicky Campbell is one of several former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old.
The authorities in Cape Town approved a UK extradition request in 2020 but the process has been delayed by an appeal against the decision.
Information and support for those affected by abuse is available at BBC Action Line.