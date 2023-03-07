Natalie McGarry: Ex-MP cannot pay proceeds of crime, court told
Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry will be able to pay back "essentially nil" of the £130,000 prosecutors are seeking from her, a court has heard.
McGarry, 41, was sentenced to two years in jail for embezzling £25,000 from the SNP and a pro-independence group.
The ex-politician lost an appeal over her conviction last month, but had her prison term cut to 20 months.
Prosecutors are now aiming to recover embezzled funds at a proceeds of crime hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
McGarry, who was the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was not in attendance on Tuesday.
Advocate Allan MacLeod, defending, told the hearing that the Crown were about to serve a fourth statement of information.
He said: "The proposal is to continue for four to six weeks but I will ask for four weeks as the defence is very anxious to draw a line under this case as soon as possible.
"I do not know what the next version will say but there is a low available amount.
"The available amount is essentially nil."
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court he was informed the latest version of the statement of information was to be sent from the Crown on Monday night, but that he was not aware of its content.
A new date has now been set for early April.
Sheriff Barry Divers, who told the court he had also not received the report, said: "Hopefully that will be for settlement to be achieved."
McGarry has been ordained to appear in the meantime.