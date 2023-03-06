What is the 2023-24 council tax rate in my area?
- Published
Most councils in Scotland have agreed their budgets for 2023-24, with most raising council tax rates by at least 5%.
The highest increase was in the Orkney Islands, which raised the household bill to 10%, subject to ratification on Tuesday.
Cuts to local services and increases in council tax are likely as authorities grapple with major funding gaps.
Council tax only generates about 13% of local government funding, with most of their cash coming from the Scottish government.
Clackmannanshire Council is expected to set its budget on Thursday and has been recommended to raise council tax by 5%.
Here is the full list of Scottish council tax rates with calculations for a band D property in each area.