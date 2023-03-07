Snow closes schools and causes travel problems
Dozens of schools are closed as heavy snow continues to cause problems in parts of Scotland on Tuesday.
All schools in Shetland are shut, as are dozens in Aberdeenshire. North East Scotland College has also closed its campuses.
Many bus services have been delayed or cancelled, as commuters face difficult driving conditions.
The Met Office has warned snow and ice could cause travel disruption in Scotland through to Friday night.
In the north east of Scotland, the snow gates were closed on the A93, the B974 and the B939.
Schools in areas including Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, Mintlaw, Turriff and Westhill were among those closed.
Aberdeen City Council said there would be "continuous gritting".
Frequent snow showers will continue throghout today, causing further disruption in places. A Met Office Yellow warnings of Snow and Ice is valid until 10am tomorrow ⚠️— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) March 7, 2023
The council said: "Please stay at home if possible as many roads are affected. There are cars stuck on roads which is impacting our gritter routes. Please take care."
Forecasters said Arctic air would bring the coldest temperatures of the year, and up to 40cm (15in) of snow could accumulate in the southern Highlands.
A series of yellow "be aware" warnings have been issued.
The heaviest snowfalls are expected on Friday with the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and central and southern Scotland covered by warnings.
The cold conditions follow Scotland's third mildest February on record, according to provisional statistics.
In January, an amber warning for snow was issued for the Highlands, Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland and the weather closed schools across the north of Scotland.