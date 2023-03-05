Scotland's papers: Police budget cuts and cyber threat to SNP race

Scotland's papers: Police budget cuts and cyber threat to SNP racePublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with reports of a £74m black hole in Police Scotland's budget with the paper reporting that hundreds of civilian jobs are at risk.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that spy agency GCHQ has warned that the SNP leadership race is under threat from a potential cyber-attack. SNP members will vote online and the UK government agency has warned the party of the threat that the process could be hacked.Image caption, The Scotland on Sunday carries an interview with the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn who argues that the resignation of both Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney is a "chance for renewal" for the party.Image caption, The Sunday National front page focuses on Kate Forbes and a pledge from her that SNP members will write the prospectus for an independent Scotland and "not the UK civil service".Image caption, A "new focus on the Highlands" is the Sunday Post's take on the leadership race, with Ms Forbes arguing the area can become a economic powerhouse for Scotland.Image caption, The Sunday Times quotes a number of SNP parliamentarians who fear Humza Yousaf is considered "lightweight" by opponents and has been "over promoted" during his ministerial career.Image caption, Energy prices are the lead story in the Herald on Sunday with the paper reporting that consumers in Scotland paying more than the rest of the UK.Image caption, Prince Harry is on the front pages of several newspapers. The Sun on Sunday quotes him commenting on growing up in a "broken home" during an online conversation on grief with Dr Gabor Maté, an author on trauma and addiction.Image caption, The Sunday Express also covers the interview and includes a quote from Prince Harry that he has been in "flight or fight mode" since he was 12-years-old.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.