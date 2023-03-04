£1.5m of funding for threatened music projects
The Scottish government has provided £1.5m in funding for a music project at risk of closure because of squeezed council budgets.
Sistema Scotland provides free music tuition for young people in deprived areas through its Big Noise programme.
Councils in Aberdeen and Dundee had axed funding for their Big Noise youth orchestras and fears had been raised about the future of other projects.
But the Scottish government will now provide the extra funding required.
Culture minister Neil Gray said the cash was to "ensure young people continue to benefit from the Big Noise projects in Dundee, Aberdeen, Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh".
He added: "We value the importance of cultural organisations and their contribution to the wellbeing of the country to promote the arts, provide employment and engage with communities across Scotland."
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has written to Sistema to give them assurances over next year's funding after lobbying from a number of musicians, community groups and politicians.
Big Noise launched its first orchestra in Stirling's Raploch estate in 2008.
The project was inspired by Venezuela's El Sistema, which grew from the ideas of Jose Abreu who taught music in some of Venezuela's poorest neighbourhoods.
Funding cuts
The Big Noise project in the Douglas area of Dundee was the fourth to be launched by the charity in 2017. It had faced an uncertain future after a £300,000 grant from the council was axed.
Big Noise Torry, which operates in one of Aberdeen's more deprived areas, had also lost its council funding.
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said the funding announcement was a "fantastic result" for all involved.
He added: "I am delighted the Scottish government has stepped in to protect these Sistema Big Noise projects."