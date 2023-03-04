Scotland's papers: Teachers' pay deal and Johnson's Partygate report

Scotland's papers: Teachers' pay deal and Johnson's Partygate reportPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with news that Scottish teachers are to suspend their strike action after receiving an improved pay offer. Unions will now consult their members on the proposal, which would give them a 14.6% pay rise over 28 months.Image caption, Elsewhere the front pages are dominated by a report from Westminster's privileges committee where MPs say they have seen evidence that "strongly suggests" Covid rule breaches would have been "obvious" to Boris Johnson. The i newspaper reports that WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson's advisors conflict with the former Conservative Party leader's version of events over lockdown parties.Image caption, The former prime minister could be at risk of suspension from the House of Commons according to senior parliamentary sources, suggests the Times front page.Image caption, Mr Johnson may have misled parliament four times concerning gatherings at No 10, writes the Daily Star.Image caption, The Daily Express has focused on the former prime minister striking a combative tone. They write that he has described the investigation as a "cynical stitch-up".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail has reported on Mr Johnson's criticism of the House of Commons privileges committee for taking evidence from Sue Gray. The former civil servant had previously investigated lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and was recently offered a job as Labour leader Keir Starmer's chief of staff.Image caption, The SNP leadership race is on a number of front pages with the Daily Record reporting that Humza Yousaf is poised to scrap proposals to ban alcohol advertising if he becomes the next first minister.Image caption, The Courier reports that fellow leadership candidate Kate Forbes has vowed to have a timetable in place by the end of June for dualling the A9.Image caption, A hustings event involving all three candidates to be the next SNP leader is the focus of The National front page which leads with how they plan to win over No voters.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that WhatsApp messages sent by former health secretary Matt Hancock suggest he was at odds with then chancellor Rishi Sunak over lockdown measures.Image caption, The Herald's front page focuses on the number of security breaches at nuclear plants. A total of 37 incidents were recorded at 10 civilian nuclear sites across the UK.Image caption, On its front page The Sun reports that the Loose Women presenter, Sophie Morgan, could become Strictly Come Dancing's first wheelchair-using contestant.Image caption, The Aberdeen Evening Express leads with the campaign to save a local swimming pool.Image caption, The closure of two independently-run businesses is the focus of the Glasgow Times' front page.Image caption, The Scottish government's decision to spend £6.6m to reinstate a consultant-led maternity service in Moray is the front page story in the Press and Journal.Image caption, A man who crashed his car at a petrol station is the lead story in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Plans to charge people to park in workplace car parks is the front page story in the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.