Scottish teachers call off strikes after pay offer
Scottish teachers are to suspend their strike action after receiving an improved pay offer.
Unions will now consult their members on the proposal, which would give them a 14.6% pay rise over 28 months.
Andrea Bradley, the general secretary of the EIS - the largest union - said they would recommend that members accept the offer.
Targeted strike action in specific Scottish parliament constituencies had been due to take place next week.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley told BBC Scotland that those targeted strikes would be cancelled.
But she said future regional strikes - 20-day wave of rolling strikes beginning on 13 March - would depend on the outcome of the ballot.
The proposal involves a 7% rise backdated to last April, a further 5% this April and another 2% in January.
Ms Bradley said: "The salaries committee decided overwhelmingly to put the offer that came across late this afternoon to members with the recommendation to accept.
"The executive committee decided to suspend the strike campaign while members are being balloted.
"The ballot opens this evening and that will run until next Friday morning coinciding with one of our major council dates.
"It's absolutely right to point out that this offer doesn't represent the achievement of all of our aims, but we have been clear for some time that any negotiation was going to feature an element of compromise.
"We do think that this offer marks an improvement."
Hope of strike conclusion
Speaking to the BBC before the ballot was agreed, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she hoped members would take the offer very seriously.
She said: "During all negotiations you need to find parts where we can compromise and the areas we've all compromised has came about now.
"No one wants to see disruption in their schools, we would have all liked to have seen this finishing earlier - but we hopefully are at the conclusion to this."
