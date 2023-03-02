Drugged-up driver on wrong side of road killed cyclist
A drugged-up driver killed a cyclist when his car swerved on to the wrong side of the road, a court has heard.
Scott MacKinnon, 47, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Colin McCourt by dangerous driving.
The 40 year-old did not survive after being hurtled over the bonnet of MacKinnon's Volkswagen Golf.
MacKinnon was later found to have six different drugs present in his system including street Valium, Methadone and morphine.
The incident happened on the A814 Cardross road in Argyll and Bute in November 2020 as Mr McCourt was returning from his job as a mechanical engineer at the Clyde naval base at Faslane.
Prosecutor Neil McCulloch told the High Court in Glasgow the victim was "high visible" to others.
Mr McCourt was cycling towards his home in Dumbarton when MacKinnon's car "swerved" on to the wrong side.
The car mounted a kerb and ended up only partly on the road before striking the front wheel of Mr McCourt's bike.
The prosecution lawyer said Mr McCourt was thrown over the bonnet of the Volkswagen, striking the windscreen.
MacKinnon went on to hit another car before coming to a halt after his car spun on to its roof.
"There is no evidence that he applied the brakes in an attempt to slow the vehicle prior to colliding with Colin McCourt," the prosecutor said.
Mr McCourt died at the scene having suffered serious head and chest injuries as well as multiple leg fractures.
MacKinnon, from Helensburgh, clambered out his car claiming he was "fine".
He told a police officer: "My glasses are too loose, so I had bobbles holding them on. They must have fell off my face."
MacKinnon was described as having "slurred" and "incoherent" speech.
He went on to repeatedly fall asleep on way to the police station.
The court heard he was found to have "unquantified concentrations" of a number of drugs in his bloodstream.
It emerged MacKinnon had four previous road traffic convictions including driving without a licence or insurance.
Judge Alison Stirling revoked his bail and remanded him in custody.
Sentencing was deferred until later this month for reports.