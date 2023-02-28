Isla Bryson: Transgender rapist jailed for eight years
A double rapist who changed gender while waiting to stand trial has been jailed for eight years.
Isla Bryson attacked two women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham.
The judge said Bryson posed a high risk of reoffending and would be supervised for three years after release.
The case sparked a heated debate over whether Bryson should be housed in a male or a female prison after transitioning from a man to a woman.
Bryson, 31, was initially remanded to a women's jail after being found guilty, but was then moved to a men's facility.
This followed concerns about the safety of any women held alongside a transgender sex offender in a female jail.
The case ultimately led to an urgent review and a change in policy which will see all newly-convicted or remanded transgender prisoners initially placed in jails according to their birth sex.
During the trial, prosecutors said Bryson, from Clydebank, had "preyed" on vulnerable women who he met online.
Bryson's estranged wife, Shonna Graham, said the focus should be on the victims.
"The way I see it is he is a man, he done the crime as a man… he should do the time in a man's jail," she said.
Ms Graham said she had met Adam Bryson in 2015 and they married the following year.
The 31-year-old said there had never been any suggestion during their relationship that her husband wanted to become a woman.
She said she believed Bryson had hoped to serve the sentence in a woman's jail and have an easier time - but that this had not worked.
"You can't do a crime as a man then want to transition once you've been charged with it. That's how you know it's all a big joke to him."
Ms Graham alleged that Bryson had attempted to rape her and stabbed her while they were together.
She was also angry that the person she knew as Adam Bryson had then used the name Adam Graham.
"He took my last name so he could get away with his crimes, the way I see it," she added.
"I hope he rots in jail. I hope the victims can put this evil person behind them."
A review into the case was ordered by Justice Secretary Keith Brown and its key findings were made public earlier this month, although the full report was not published on grounds it contained personal information.
It showed that the Scottish Prison Service had made the decision to divert Bryson to Cornton Vale women's prison in Stirling, rather than the planned destination of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow, while the offender was in transit.
Two days later, senior management decided "due to the level of risk and remaining uncertainties" to move the inmate to a male prison, HMP Edinburgh.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that Bryson would not be incarcerated in Cornton Vale "either short-term or long-term".
Bryson made the decision to transition from a man to a woman while awaiting trial.
It is thought to be the first time a trans woman has been convicted of raping women in Scotland.
There are relatively few trans prisoners in Scotland.
The latest Scottish Prison Service statistics said there were 12 trans women and three trans men between October and December 2022. There were 7,019 male prisoners and 265 female inmates.
The Scottish government has stressed that the case is not connected to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which has not yet been enacted and was blocked from becoming law by the UK government.