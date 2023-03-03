Your pictures of Scotland: 24 February - 3 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 February and 3 March.

Ewan MacNeilage
Ewan MacNeilage said: "This is taken from Sgorr Ruadh, looking towards An Ruadh-Stac and Maol Chean-Dearg on the south side of Glen Torridon."
Eddie Romeo
Eddie Romeo took this picture in Mitchell Street in Glasgow. He said: "Timing was just perfect to get this shot, looks as though the giant lady is inspecting the police van."
Peter Maciver
Peter Maciver said: "I popped along to Loch Lomond (Milarrochy Bay) hoping to see the aurora, and although it was tailing off at the end, there was one final burst which made it worth it."
Chris O'Rourke
Chris O'Rourke said: "I took this photo of the Salen Wrecks on Mull between rain showers."
Emma Paterson
Emma Paterson said: "A kestrel who was perched on a pole beside the golf course near Belhaven Bay outside Dunbar. He enjoyed posing!"
Daryll Buchanan
Daryll Buchanan took this photo of the sun setting over Ailsa Craig.
Melissa Emmett
Melissa Emmett sent us this photo of this curious squirrel in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.
Matthew Golder
Matthew Golder took this shot of the Pap of Glencoe and seagull island, Kinlochleven,
Sarah McCowan
Sarah McCowan took this ghostly photo of the aurora over Applecross.
Aan Lorimer
Alan Lorimer said: "This photograph was taken of Scout, the border collie at Loch Chon in the Trossachs."
John O'Hagan
John O'Hagan from Kingspark in Glasgow took this picture in his back garden of a fox enjoying the sun.
Mackenzie Fairchild
Mackenzie Fairchild sent in this dramatic photo taken in Glencoe.
Linzi Wilding
Linzi Wilding said: "My daughter Brooke taking in the views and searching for polar bear remains at the Bone Caves of Inchnadamph. "
Isabel Nelson
Isabel Nelson said: "Incredible light on the Cuillin, Isle of Skye. One of these fine mornings with loads of atmospheric light."
Matthew Boyle
Matthew Boyle from East Kilbride took this photo of three trail runners admiring the views down to Loch Long before summitting Beinn Narnain.
David May
David May said: "Stunning sunrise at the Old Man of Storr on Skye - just beautiful. Enjoyed the fantastic newly-completed path to this wonder."
Duncan Craig
Duncan Craig took this photo down by the canal in Inverness at sunset.
Davy Holt
Davy Holt from Inverness said: "This stunning fog bow made a magical appearance just as I approached the summit cairn of Beinn a'Chlachair in Lochaber."
Gerry Cummins
Gerry Cummins took this shot of Matthew Boyle "threading the needle on the Cobbler on a glorious day."
David J Hastings
David J Hastings said: "Buddy and Nala disturb the reflection of Galloway Hills in Loch Trool after a circuit of the glen."
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart from Leith said: "I'd just arrived at the pond when mum otter popped up in front of me."
Bill Crookston
Bill Crookston said: "A glorious day and one of the best places to be was on the huge Irvine beach on the wet sand with the sun beating down."
Gregor Muir
Gregor Muir from Dunfermline said: "Working up at Loch Rannoch recently, Eileen nam Faoileag was giving the illusion of floating in the sky!"
Alasdair Roy
Alasdair Roy from Irvine took this photo of the sunset over Arran taken from the North Shore, Ardrossan.
Angela Pearson
Angela Pearson took this shot of a lilac-breasted roller, a "super-colourful arrival to Fife Zoo's aviary."

