Kate Forbes says bottle return scheme could cause economic carnage
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has warned the proposed bottle return scheme could cause "economic carnage".
Speaking at a brewery in Aviemore, Ms Forbes said the recycling initiative was not ready to be implemented as planned in August and should be halted.
The Finance Secretary also promised a reset of the relationship between business and government.
All three SNP leadership contenders have now proposed pausing or changing the deposit return scheme (DRS).
Humza Yousaf has called for a year's grace period for small firms - a move which Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has said she is "actively considering" - while the third contender, Ash Regan, says the scheme should be redesigned or scrapped.
The DRS is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans.
Critics say it will raise costs for businesses while putting more pressure on consumers.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has also hinted that the UK government might not grant an opt out from the UK Internal Market Act, which would be a severe blow to the project.
Producers are required to register for the scheme by Tuesday evening, ahead of a go live date of 16 August, and if they fail sign up they risk being banned from selling their products in Scotland.
Ms Forbes, speaking at a campaign event on Monday, said: "The deposit return scheme is a great initiative but at the moment its execution is causing huge concern to countless local businesses.
"And if we believe in economic growth it will be small businesses that drive that."
She added: "We need to give them some breathing space after Covid, the cost of living crisis and Brexit."
Mr Yousaf, who won the support of MPs Ian Blackford and Mhairi Black over the weekend, has said he would exclude small businesses for the first year of the return deposit scheme if elected first minister.
"It's not the craft breweries or the craft gin makers causing the issue, it's the big producers that we should be targeting," he told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Ms Regan told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that DRS should be halted, redesigned and perhaps even scrapped altogether.
"Businesses in Scotland are really struggling right now and this is absolutely not the right time to be piling more things onto them, something in fact which could cause some of them to go out of businesses," she said.
"We need to pause this scheme. We either need to get rid of it if it is possible to be changed by co-designing it with the people that are going to be using it, the businesses themselves, then possibly it could go ahead."
Voting for the next SNP leader opens on March 13, with the winner set to be announced on March 27.