Scotland's papers: Horror on the Clyde and man cleared of hunt death

Scotland's papers: Horror on the Clyde and man cleared of hunt deathPublished21 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a major search operation which has been launched for two crew members of a tug after it overturned off Greenock. Emergency crews were called to East India Harbour on Friday afternoon and rescuers were seen climbing onto the hull before it sank.Image caption, The Courier leads with the verdict in the trial of an Italian tourist who shot and killed his lifelong friend during a pigeon-hunting trip to Scotland. A jury took just 30 minutes to find Franco Moroni not guilty but the family of Marco Cavola described the verdict as "absurd", the paper says.Image caption, The Scottish government is set to nationalise the Sleeper service, according to The Scotsman. The paper says it is expected to follow ScotRail into public hands, with an announcement expected this week.Image caption, "SNP leadership rivals set for five weeks of 'civil war'", is the headline in The Herald. The paper says the party is "entering its most turbulent period in decades" with three candidates in the running to replace Nicola Sturgeon.Image caption, SNP leadership candidates will go head-to-head in a televised debate, it has been confirmed. The National reports STV will broadcast the debate, which will be hosted by political editor Colin Mackay, on 7 March.Image caption, An SNP leadership candidate has questioned the role of Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell in the leadership contest, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. Ash Regan said Mr Murrell's position as SNP chief executive was a "clear conflict of interest", the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Record reports a "conspiracy of silence" on violence in schools has allowed the problem to spiral out of control. It says MSP Willie Rennie claimed education bosses and government ministers are not prepared to admit the scale of the crisis.Image caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is on course for a landslide victory at the next general election, according to a poll for the i. The paper says Labour holds a 17-point lead and voters prefer the party over the Conservatives on most major policy areas except Ukraine.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports the Queen Consort has forced a u-turn in the row over changes to Roald Dahl's books. It was confirmed on Friday that the author's works are to be printed in their original form, following criticism of the decision to amend novels including The BFG, making them more suitable for modern audiences.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the PM's Brexit deal. The paper says No 10 claimed that government had achieved a series of "positive break-throughs" during talks over the past week on the post-Brexit rules governing Northern Ireland.Image caption, The Times says the PM will push ahead with the deal as soon as Sunday as No 10 prepares to face a clash with Boris Johnson and Tory eurosceptics. Under the proposed changes, almost all checks and most paperwork on goods crossing the Irish Sea would be scrapped, it reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal focuses on concerns by rail campaigners about a long-running battle to reopen a station in the Highlands. The paper quotes one activist in its headline: "We'll have zimmers by time train comes."Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a petition to have CCTV installed in a street in Glasgow's east end in a bid to combat "criminal behaviour".Image caption, The leader of the City of Edinburgh Council is facing calls to quit over the "budget fiasco", according to the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph leads with the news that a popular branch of Farmfoods is set to close next month.Image caption, And the Daily Star features the UK's fruit and vegetable shortage on its front page. The paper says Environment Secretary Therese Coffey's suggestion that turnips could be a replacement for tomatoes is in tatters after supermarkets sold out of the vegetable.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.