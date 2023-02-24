Flying Scotsman steam train celebrates 100 years
- Published
The iconic Flying Scotsman steam train first entered service 100 years ago today.
It broke records by hauling the first non-stop London to Edinburgh service in 1928 and became the UK's first locomotive to reach 100mph six years later.
Considered the world's most famous steam train, it has amassed crowds worldwide during tours throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.
An event at Edinburgh Waverley marked the occasion with dancing and poetry.
Poet laureate Simon Armitage read out a poem called The Making Of The Flying Scotsman to celebrate its 100th anniversary year.
He describes how the world famous steam engine "coughed into life" and features "vast steel circumferences" and "rippling bodywork pouring with sweat".
He rode on the locomotive while writing the poem.
Mr Armitage told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There's something very dreamlike about the whole contraption and the experience of standing next to it."
Dancers from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society performed The Flying Scotsman and the event was rounded off with a set by rock band the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
The train will spend the rest of 2023 travelling across the country to allow as many people as possible to see it.
The Flying Scotsman was in service throughout the golden age of rail.
The 97-tonne locomotive was designed by Edinburgh-born Sir Nigel Gresley and built in Doncaster.
It was among the first 4-6-2 Gresley Pacifics created for the London and North Eastern Railway.
It is the only one of the class that has been preserved to the present day.
The 70-foot long train retired from regular service in 1963 after covering over two million miles.
It changed hands between steam preservation enthusiasts before becoming a working exhibit at the National Railway Museum in York in 2004.
During its retirement from LNER, the locomotive toured throughout the United States and Canada from 1969 until 1973 and Australia in 1988 and 1989.
Millions of pounds have been invested in preserving the steam train, but it cost just £7,944 to build in 1923.
All images are copyrighted.