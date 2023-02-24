Scotland's papers: No, first minister and Ukraine's year of war

Scotland's papers: No, first minister and Ukraine's year of warPublished2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Friday's deadline for candidates to secure nominations to run for the SNP leadership generates several front pages about the three known contenders. "No, first minister" says the Daily Record's cover, claiming that if Kate Forbes wins the contest, she may still be blocked from becoming first minister. The paper says the top appointment has to be approved by MSPs and a source tells the paper "some won't vote for Kate".Image caption, The other two hopefuls are the focus of The Herald's front page, with "questions over the credibility" of Humza Yousaf, after claims the health secretary's account of missing a key vote on gay marriage was deemed "not true" by an SNP cabinet minister. Ash Regan is pictured with a quote saying she will "hand independence back to the Yes movement".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the health secretary, calling him "Humza the hypocrite" and claiming Mr Yousaf skipped the final same-sex marriage vote "due to his religious views".Image caption, A poll of SNP supporters puts Kate Forbes at the front of the race, reports The National. But the same poll, carried out for The Big Partnership, says a third of those asked were still undecided. The front page promotes an article written by Ms Forbes in which she describes a "tough first week back" from maternity leave.Image caption, The second lead in The Daily Telegraph sees Kate Forbes insist that voters are comfortable with her religious beliefs. But the main story is about Ukraine on the first anniversary of its invasion by Russia. It looks at what a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could look like. The paper carries an editorial from the Archbishop of Canterbury who warns that Russia must not be crushed in any deal "like Germany after 1919".Image caption, "Kate's stalker hell" is The Scottish Sun's headline as it reports on a man who sent hundreds of emails to Kate Forbes. Craig Hackett, 23, was given a five-year non-harassment order for causing her "fear and alarm".Image caption, The resignation of Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone is the Scottish Daily Express lead story. The paper notes that the outgoing chief recently presented a paper to the Scottish Police Authority warning that the service was becoming "unsustainable" due to pressure from other public sector organisations.Image caption, Another main story in the papers is the first anniversary of the Ukraine war. The Scotsman prints a special wrap-around image of a man standing in the rubble of a shelled apartment block. The only colour in the cover comes from the colours of the Ukrainian flag.Image caption, "Ukraine's year of blood" is the headline in The Times. It reports that Rishi Sunak will issue a "rallying cry" to get fighter jets to Ukraine. An image of Ukrainian refugee Olha Boyko draped in her nation's colours and sitting on the rocks of Carmarthenshire also features on the front page. She fled the country while 34 weeks pregnant and was given sanctuary in Wales, the paper says.Image caption, "Heroes never give in" says the Metro, with an image of Ukrainian flags honouring the dead at a cemetery in Kharkiv. The paper says Ukraine still stands defiant in the face of Russian aggression.Image caption, The P&J reveals a major incident was called at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Wednesday after a surge in emergency cases. Residents tell the paper they saw more than a dozen ambulances queued up outside with acutely-ill patients inside. Health bosses had to put out a plea for off-duty staff to come in and help.Image caption, The Courier marks the Ukraine anniversary with a feature on Svetlana Pokhova, a Ukrainian who has settled in Perth. The main story claims council budget cuts could end the annual Christmas lights switch-on and freeze plans for a new swimming pool in the city centre. Suggested savings also include ending school breakfast clubs and adult literacy services.Image caption, The new deposit return scheme is the main story in the Glasgow Times. The paper says the scheme, due to start in August, will impact the city's bin collections. The paper believes purple bin collections will end and that a number of jobs will go as a result.Image caption, The owner of a therapy dog stolen in Dundee says he is desperate to get his pet back safely, reports the Evening Telegraph. Wolfy the Siberian husky was taken on Tuesday evening, sparking a police probe. The eight-year-old dog was taken while working with a vulnerable man outside Greggs on the Murraygate.Image caption, Stolen ebikes in Aberdeen have been tracked down and located inside thieves' flats thanks to GPS technology in the bikes themselves, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, And for the third day in a row, the Daily Star features the ongoing fruit and vegetable shortage currently facing the UK on its front page. This time, the paper turns its attention to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey who on Thursday suggested turnips could be a suitable alternative while other vegetables remain in short supply.