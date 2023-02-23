Police Scotland chief constable to retire in summer
Scotland's chief constable is to retire as the country's top police officer in the summer.
Iain Livingstone took over the role in 2018 and has been a serving officer since 1992.
Sir Iain has responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK's second largest police force.
But he had recently raised concerns around the financial pressures facing the service.
He had been appointed as interim chief constable in 2017 before being given the job a year later, with his contract due to run until August 2025.
Sir Iain said: "By my last day in service I will have been a police officer for 31 years and had the privilege of serving as chief constable for nearly six of those years.
"Police Scotland is an organisation with shared values and high levels of operational competence. The service improvements achieved in our ten years are unprecedented across the United Kingdom public sector, delivering effective policing for the public.
"We now have a full leadership team with the experience and capability to continue the progress made and can take confidence from the exceptional role Police Scotland played through Covid, COP26 and the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
"The police officers and police staff of Police Scotland are outstanding. Leading them as chief constable to serve the people of Scotland has been the honour of my working life."
The announcement that he was standing down came as he published a report warning that policing in Scotland is "unsustainable" given the cash settlement from the Scottish government.
The paper which was presented to a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday said: "Police Scotland has often absorbed the impact of wider public sector financial challenges and is taking responsibility in situations where the police service is not the most appropriate service to respond.
"This position is unsustainable in the long term and detracts from the ability to intervene effectively at the critical end of risk and harm."
Last year he also claimed that policing was "not one of the priorities" of a government spending review, with the force already having to make £200m worth of savings every year.