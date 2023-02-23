Drax hydro workers vote for strike action
- Published
Workers at three hydro-electric plants in Scotland have voted for strike action over pay.
Members of the Unite union at Cruachan in Argyll, Stonebyres near Lanark and Glenlee near Castle Douglas voted to reject an 8% pay offer.
Employer Drax said its deal would be backdated, meaning it would be worth 10%.
Last month, Unite said energy workers' pay was lagging well behind the profits being made across the sector.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "Drax's parent group is awash with tens of millions in profit."
Drax said the industrial action would not put public electricity supplies at risk, adding that plans were in place to ensure all its sites remained safe.
A spokesman for the company said: "We are deeply disappointed that Unite is planning to go forward with this unnecessary action which will see colleagues lose money instead of securing a significant pay rise.
"Drax remains open to dialogue with Unite to avoid industrial action."