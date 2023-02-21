Secret supergrass named by Scotland's appeal court
A gangland supergrass whose secret identity is protected by law has been publicly named by Scotland's appeal court.
The covert human intelligence source (CHIS) was a senior member of a serious organised crime group.
He later gave evidence in two murder trials which ended in convictions.
Last year the High Court granted an order, under the Contempt of Court Act 1981, prohibiting the publication of his name or image.
But an appeal court judgement published online on Tuesday named the man alongside an account of his recruitment as a paid police informant.
The judgement was taken down after the BBC asked whether the court order was still in force.
The court had been considering an appeal against the conviction of Christopher Hughes over the murder of Dutch crime blogger Martin Kok.
Kok, a convicted murderer, was shot dead outside a sex club in the Netherlands in December 2016.
Hughes was a member of a serious organised crime group thought to have been run by James and Barry Gillespie, who are believed to have been killed while on the run in Brazil.
The informant was a member of the same group, which operated throughout Scotland and Europe, and gave evidence during Hughes' trial at the High Court in Glasgow last year.
Hughes was convicted of luring Kok to his death in what was described as a ruthless "execution".
He was jailed for life last April and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years before he can apply for parole.
The informant also gave evidence for the prosecution at the trial of Jordan Owens, who was convicted of shooting a young father near a children's play park in Glasgow.
Owens was ordered to serve at least 23 years for murdering Jamie Lee in the city's Castlemilk in July 2017.
In its judgement, published on Tuesday, the appeal court upheld Hughes' conviction for murdering Kok.
It also detailed how the informant became a CHIS after being approached by the police in July 2016 and was paid thousands of pounds for information.
The court opinion containing his name was online for several hours before the BBC queried its contents.
It was taken down during the afternoon.
A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said: "The Contempt of Court order remains in place, the opinion has been removed and we are looking into this as a matter of urgency."