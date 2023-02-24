Your pictures of Scotland: 17-24 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 February.

Duncan Murdoch
Duncan Murdoch spotted this fine Highland coo keeping a beady eye on him near Forfar in Angus. Duncan said she had her young calves nearby.
Heidi Young
Heidi Young, of West Lothian, captured this eye-catching scene of Louis the Peacock at Pittencrieff Park.
Andrew Briggs
Skye's Cuillin Ridge as seen on the road to Elgol in an image from Andrew Briggs.
Iain Donnachie
Iain Donnachie, of Peebles, spotted this otter on the River Tweed. Iain said: "I have lived here for nearly 17 years and although have heard rumour of them have never seen one until this week one popped out of the river just a two minute walk from my house, swimming around for five minutes before heading off downstream."
Jan Overmeer
"Out for a walk between the sunshine and the showers when this rainbow appeared over the Old East Church in Lochcarron," said Jan Overmeer.
Roy Munro
Roy Munro, who sent in this picture, said: "A rare day paddling on the Firth of Forth heading back to Gullane on the glass-like water."
Richard Coombes
Richard Coombes took this picture of the new Bracklinn Falls footbridge. Richard said: "The bridge is made of steel and drilled with holes. I thought the view through the holes made an interesting photo."
Leyla Yilmaz
Collie Murphy at Glenfinnan while on his first holiday in a picture by Leyla Yilmaz.
Sally Young
Sally Young's picture of an apparently snoozing sheep at Gifford in East Lothian.
Sharron Diffley
A coastguard helicopter in action over Skye in a picture taken by Sharron Diffley.
Pat Christie
Pat Christie said of this entry to the gallery: "Captured this early morning picture as dawn was breaking over Milsey Bay in beautiful North Berwick."
Hazel Thomson
Castle Tioram at Loch Moidart in a photo taken by Hazel Thomson, of Elgin.
Arelette Halavage
Arelette Halavage's dogs Rolo and Benji enjoying their morning run along a quiet Troon beach.
Paul Fraser
Paul Fraser, of Callander, said of this shot: "Amazing to have eventually seen the ring-necked parakeets that call Glasgow their home"
Victoria Reid
Victoria Reid said she was scouting out potential wedding spots on Skye when she took this picture of the Cuillin mountains as seen from under the Sligachan bridge.
David Kinnear
David Kinnear, who captured this scene, said: “Vibrant colours for the fishing boats docked in Pittenweem harbour”
Morris Macleod
Morris Macleod's snap of Lews Castle in Stornoway taken on a fine but cold afternoon
Vikram Kavi
Vikram Kavi said of this shot: "I would like to forward a picture taken of a mother of pearl cloud in the shape of a fish bone in Aberdeen taken by my 12-year-old daughter."
Marie-Pierre Garroway
Marie-Pierre Garroway said there are beautiful carpets of snowdrops at Castlemilk Park.
Fiona McKenzie
Fiona McKenzie's photo of Dornie in the Highlands.
Joshua Thompson
Joshua Thompson, of Aberdeenshire, took this snap of Elie Ness Lighthouse with North Berwick visible in the distance.
Christine Forbes
Christine Forbes came across this bees nest which had been built inside the trunk of a rotten tree at Dufftown. Christine said: "Storm Otto split the tree open and exposed the treasure. Bees now relocated to a safe hive."
Loreena Price
Loreena Price, of Mintlaw, took this colourful image of a starling in sunshine.
Scott McFarlane
"A typical back garden in Oldmeldrum, where someone has left me this, but I’m unsure who," said Scott McFarlane.
Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell submitted this shot of St Andrew Castle for the gallery.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon, who lives in Glasgow and specialises in creating miniature scenes, made this photograph as comment on UK supermarket shortages of some fruit and vegetables.
John McQuade
John McQuade's picture of Barncluith Horse near Chatelherault County Park. John said: "I was out walking my dog and seen this in the distance and decided to photograph it. It’s a beautiful structure and well worth a visit."

