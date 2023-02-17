Nicola Sturgeon resignation is opportunity for Labour - Sarwar
Nicola Sturgeon resigning as first minister is an "opportunity" for Scottish Labour, party leader Anas Sarwar has said.
Mr Sarwar suggested Ms Sturgeon's replacement will not be as "formidable" as a politician.
She is expected to step down in about six weeks when her successor is selected to lead the SNP.
Mr Sarwar spoke to BBC Scotland as Scottish Labour's annual party conference begins in Edinburgh.
He told BGood Morning Scotland that people were surprised at the speed of Ms Sturgeon's resignation, but "maybe not surprised that it was eventually going to happen".
He said: "Whatever my huge disagreements with Nicola Sturgeon, regardless of the arguments we've had before, will have in the future, you have to accept that she was a very able and formidable politician.
"I'm not sure that's something we'll be saying about her successor."
Ms Sturgeon's resignation followed a dip in the SNP's vote share in opinion polls in recent months, though the party remains far ahead of all rivals.
The latest monthly average puts the SNP on 43%, Labour on 30%, the Conservatives on 16% and the Liberal Democrats on 6%.
Mr Sarwar said it presented an opportunity for Scottish Labour.
He added: "I've always been of the belief that it's not enough for any political party just to tell people why their opponents deserve to lose.
"It's on the Labour Party to persuade people why we deserve to win.
"I'm focused on winning people's trust on our own merits, rather than hoping that disaster falls upon our opponents."
Mr Sarwar said his party would reveal plans at this weekend's conference to address what he sees as the two biggest challenges facing Scotland.
'Rotten Tory government'
He said it was Labour's priority to address the economy - bringing down household bills and generating growth - as well as improving the performance of the NHS.
The Scottish Labour leader also made a pitch to pro-independence voters, but ruled out the possibility of a future Labour-SNP deal at Westminster."We may ultimately disagree on the final destination for Scotland but I think we can all agree we need to get rid of this rotten Tory government," he told BBC Scotland.
But Mr Sarwar suggested pro-Yes candidates would not be able to stand for his party at upcoming elections.
"All of our candidates will have to commit to abide by our manifesto in that election campaign," he said.
"That manifesto is not going to include support for a referendum or support for independence but it is going to support radical change."
Mr Sarwar ruled out the possibility of Sir Keir Starmer considering a deal with the SNP at Westminster because he says Labour wants to protect the "integrity" of the UK.
"We're aspiring for a majority Labour government, if we fall short of that and we have the opportunity to form a minority Labour government," he said.The Scottish Labour leader also backed his party's councillors in Glasgow after they refused to participate in the budget process on Thursday.
The SNP-run administration announced a raft of cost-cutting and fundraising measures to plug a £49m budget gap as Labour councillors protested outside the city chambers with trade unions.
He said: "There are going to be 32 local authorities passing budgets, many of them SNP councils, and they are going to have to make really unthinkable decision and I actually don't blame the SNP councillors," Mr Sarwar said.
"They have been dealt an awful hand by their leadership at Holyrood."
Ms Sturgeon's resignation on Wednesday followed pressure over the Scottish government's gender recognition reforms, which have been blocked by the UK government.
Scottish Labour had backed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, though argued for some amendments.
Mr Sarwar said he continued to back reform but called for the Equality and Human Rights Commission to issue guidance following the passing of the bill and for both the Scottish and UK governments to address any "inconsistencies" in the legislation.