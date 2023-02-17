Woman, 77, dies after car and lorry crash on A9
A 77-year-old woman has died after a car and lorry crashed on the A9 north of Tain in the Highlands on Thursday evening.
Police said the woman was the driver of a Vauxhall Astra which was in a collision with a Volvo HGV between Tain and the Dornoch roundabout.
The female driver of the HGV was not injured.
The crash happened at about 20:20 on Thursday. The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for around nine hours while an investigation was carried out.
Road policing Sgt Neil Macdonald said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A9 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us."