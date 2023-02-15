Professional misconduct ruling against top KC
One of Scotland's leading lawyers is facing disciplinary action by the Faculty of Advocate for professional misconduct.
It follows an appeal over a previous complaints hearing against Brain McConnachie KC in relation to allegations he sent sexually explicit WhatsApp and text messages.
The ruling has been welcomed by Rape Crisis Scotland.
BBC Scotland has contacted Mr McConnachie for comment.
He has been involved in a number of high profile cases, include representing child killer Aaron Campbell, who murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on Bute in 2018.
The KC also appeared for Rosdeep Adekoya, who killed her three-year-old son Mikaeel Kular in Edinburgh in 2014.
The Daily Record reported Mr McConnachie sent "extremely demeaning" text messages about the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland Sandy Brindley which a disciplinary committee said were "akin to blackmail".
It also added he was guilty of "serious and reprehensible" behaviour in a series of other texts.
The paper reported the faculty's disciplinary committee was asked to review a decision originally made by its complaints committee last summer.
It said a written reprimand was enough punishment and that McConnachie had experienced "considerable embarrassment".
But in a ruling on Tuesday the disciplinary committee disagreed with those findings.
'Entirely unacceptable'
Sanctions Mr McConnachie could now face include expulsion from the faculty and a suspension of practising as a lawyer for up to five years.
A faculty spokeswoman said: "The process remains ongoing, therefore it would not be appropriate for the faculty to comment on this matter other than to confirm a finding of professional misconduct by the disciplinary tribunal."
Rape Crisis Scotland said it agreed wholly with the findings on what it is described as Mr McConnachie's "sexist behaviour".
A spokeswoman added: "Making the decision to report sexual violence can be very difficult. This decision is not made easier by cases like this of misogynistic behaviour at all levels of the criminal justice system.
"It is entirely unacceptable for any rape complainer to face the prospect of being cross examined in court by somebody who behaves in this way and has displayed deeply misogynistic attitudes towards women. Any sanction must reflect the seriousness of this behaviour."