Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland's first minister after more than eight years in the role.
The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.
It is not thought that her departure will be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.
A source close to Ms Sturgeon - the longest-serving first minister - told the BBC that she had "had enough".
Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.
The first minister will hold her press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11:00.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.