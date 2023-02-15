Ukraine: Family tribute to Glasgow man who 'died as a hero'
- Published
Related Topics
A British man killed in Ukraine has been named by family and friends as Jonathan Shenkin, from Glasgow.
A family tribute on social media said Mr Shenkin, 45, "died as a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic".
He is one of eight British men known to have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year. Many volunteer fighters and aid workers have travelled to the country from the UK.
The Foreign Office said it was supporting the man's family.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.