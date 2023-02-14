Ex-referee Kenny Clark: Abuse 'will get worse' if it's not tackled
A former top football referee has warned match officials are being subjected to an unacceptable level of verbal and physical abuse.
Kenny Clark spoke out after hundreds of grassroots referees in England told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing.
Some respondents described being punched, headbutted and spat at.
The Referees' Association in England has even warned an official will one day "lose his or her life".
Mr Clark told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he was not surprised by the survey results.
He said: "It is sad but it is a fact that the sort of level of abuse that is being talked about in England is exactly what referees face up here as well."
The lawyer believes the problem has got worse in recent years and recalled a recent match he attended in which a man, who was accompanied by his four-year-old son, verbally abused an assistant referee.
Mr Clark has more than 40 years' experience and took charge of many high-profile domestic and international matches, including heated derby clashes in Glasgow and Cairo.
As a result he even faced verbal abuse away from the pitch as he went about his daily business.
But while referees at amateur levels don't have the same profile as Grade One officials, Mr Clark said they were exposed in other ways.
He added: "They don't have the same protection in place on match day that a referee at a professional game would have, for example, where there is plenty of stewards and police officers.
"At grass roots level they are turning up at the park on their own. They don't have an assistant referee with them.
"Invariably they are unaccompanied and they are at the mercy of the coaches, the parents and other spectators who are along the line of the pitch."
Mr Clark said the treatment referees receive hampered both attempts to recruit officials and retain them.
He also revealed the "wastage rate" was about 50% in terms of those who give up after two seasons.
Mr Clark warned: "Unless something is done to address this problem and change the mindset of those who stand and watch football matches then this is only going to get worse rather than better."
He highlighted an English scheme which has resulted in grassroots clubs appointing someone who is responsible for player and staff behaviour.
However. he added that in some cases teams still get off lightly when it comes to disciplinary matters.
Mr Clark said: "They need to be far more draconian, I think, in the approach that they take to penalties for abuse of match officials."
The ex-referee admitted he was "horrified" to read a warning from the president of the Referees' Association in England, Paul Field, which distributed the BBC questionnaire to its 7,000 members.
Mr Field said: "One day in this country a referee will lose his or her life. It happened in Holland a few years ago and they really changed their culture in football."
Mr Clark added: "It is very important that we do something about it and that we try to stop it before it gets to the sort of level that they are now talking about in England."
A trial of referees wearing body cameras in adult grassroots football is planned to start in England this year.
More than 900 referees south of the border responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
And Mr Clark believes that if a similar survey was carried out in Scotland it would deliver similar similar results.
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton - whose father was a referee - was asked by Radio 5 Live to referee his first match, a junior game, to find out what it is like on the other side.
"Any form of abuse is totally unacceptable," said the former Norwich, Blackburn and Chelsea forward who presents the BBC's 606 football phone-in show.
"It's an issue that needs to be dealt with, otherwise grassroots football won't survive."
Sutton has admitted to previously confronting a young referee while watching his son play and now wants to address the issue.
"I walked on the field because I was concerned about how badly injured he was. I shouldn't have done that. I realise how difficult it is," he said.
Sutton said players at all levels should stop swearing at referees.
"We see Premier League and other professional players do that on a regular basis. I've done it. It doesn't make it right and all players have a responsibility to tone it down."