Council funding announcement due on teacher pay deal
- Published
Councils are expecting to hear later if they will receive more money from the Scottish government to make a new pay offer to teachers.
Unions have said any new offer would need to be "significantly" improved to avoid further strike action.
Teachers have asked for a 10% rise, but the current deal is worth between 5% and 6.85% for most staff.
A series of strikes have been held across Scotland since November, with more planned for later this month.
If additional Scottish government funds are made available, a meeting will be held later this week to agree a new deal before it is presented to unions.
The dispute centres on the pay rise which teachers were due to receive in April last year.
The most recent pay offer was made before the first strike by the EIS union in November.
Nearly all pupils in Scotland have lost three or four days' worth of education since then.
The next strike action is due to be held on 28 February and 1 March.
The EIS is also planning targeted strikes at schools in a number of areas - including the Glasgow constituency of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: "We are committed to resolving this dispute as soon as possible and are progressing work for an improved offer to be put to teaching unions."