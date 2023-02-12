Scotland's papers: 'My son the trans rapist' and GP closure warning

Scotland's papers: 'My son the trans rapist' and GP closure warningPublished4 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail splash highlights an exclusive interview with the mother of Isla Bryson, the prisoner at the centre of the ongoing controversy over the handling of transgender prisoners. She tells the paper she did not know it was her child who was involved in the political storm. The 63-year-old also tells the paper she was a victim of rape herself.Image caption, Claims that a third of GP surgeries could close in coming months make the lead in Scotland on Sunday. According to a survey by the Royal College of GPs, doctors say surgeries are at risk of closing due to unmanageable workloads, staff leaving the profession and a shortage of GPs. The paper also gives over half of its front page to the Scotland's stunning Six Nations victory over Wales.Image caption, Last night's Brits make the main image on the cover of The Scottish Sun on Sunday, but its lead story claims a witness told police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley that "he spotted two men acting suspiciously", close to the missing mum's dog-walk route the day before she disappeared.Image caption, The Sunday Post splits its front page between claims that post office bosses are failing Scottish communities by accepting subsidies from the UK government while many branches open limited hours, and a dive into the saga of Nicholas Rossi - the man accused of faking his own death and travelling to the UK under a different name.Image caption, British weapons and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine "under plans that would mark a deepening of the country's ties with Nato", claims the Sunday Telegraph's top story. The paper nods to the Brits success of singer Harry Styles and also carries an interview with the UK's new Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan who says Britain is ready to "snub" a flagship EU research scheme.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with a poll claiming one in ten Scots wants Nicola Sturgeon to resign immediately over concern about the first minister's gender recognition reforms. The survey also found that Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, is the most favoured to succeed Ms Sturgeon, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail on Sunday highlights the Scottish government's deposit return scheme, saying that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has called on the SNP government to pause its introduction. The paper claims Mr Jack's comments fuel speculation the policy could be blocked by UK ministers.Image caption, Fly-tipping is on the agenda at the Scottish Sunday Express which declares it is "time to end the scourge". The calls come from the Scottish Conservatives after the party obtained freedom of information data showing that there were 60,000 dumping cases in Scotland last year.Image caption, The Sunday National goes big on the Scotland Six Nations win, saying the Scots "won it for Doddie" as a tribute to late rugby star Doddie Weir. The headline is accompanied by a poignant image of James Ritchie pointing to the sky while holding the Doddie Weir Cup. The main story sees SNP minister Ivan McKee calling for pro-independence parties to unite in a de facto referendum.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.