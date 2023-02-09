Jail for drug driver who killed three passengers in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has been jailed for more than eight years.
Samuel Williamson had alcohol and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020.
His brother James Williamson, 37, Mandy McCallum, 30, and 62-year-old Ernest Beveridge died in the crash.
At the High Court in Glasgow last month Williamson, 33, admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
He had no licence or insurance and was not authorised to drive the vehicle involved in the crash.
Returning to the court for sentencing, he was jailed for eight years and four months.
He was also banned from driving for 12 years and two months.
Judge Graham Buchanan told Williamson: "Three people died as a result of your utterly irresponsible behaviour. The consequences of your actions are tragic and catastrophic."
The car involved was owned by someone else, but Williamson drove with the others in the early hours of that morning to go to his home in Larkhall.
He failed take a bend and crossed into the other lane.
Prosecutor Chris MacIntosh said: "The car went on to the pavement and struck a stone wall.
"This caused the vehicle to become airborne and it continued before the rear of the car struck a tree.
"The car was propelled and landed heavily back on the road. Two of the passengers (James and Mandy) were thrown from the vehicle as a result."
The three victims all suffered similar fatal injuries.
After emergency services arrived, Williamson was noted to be smelling of alcohol.
Tests went on to reveal the presence of six different drugs in his system including cocaine, morphine and street Valium.
Mr MacIntosh added: "The levels of alcohol and all drugs would be enough to have caused impairment."
It was estimated that the car was travelling up to 60mph in a 30mph zone.
During a police interview in early 2021, Williamson stated he could "not remember" who was driving.
Williamson had also sustained several fractures as well as a bleed to the brain and a punctured lung as a result of the crash.
John Brannigan, defending, said Williamson was "extremely devastated by the impact" of what happened.